$33.62 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $33.72 million. CareCloud posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $152.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 142,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

