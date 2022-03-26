$37.87 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to report $37.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,606. The stock has a market cap of $849.00 million, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,255. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

