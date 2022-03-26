3,905 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after buying an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after buying an additional 295,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,357. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

