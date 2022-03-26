3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $150.46 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

