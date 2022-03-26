$487.42 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will post $487.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.59 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toast.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

TOST stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 1,886,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. Toast has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bell bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,663.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 203,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Toast by 4,086.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toast by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

