4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Up 3,108.3% in March

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 3,108.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of 4D pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBPS opened at $4.91 on Friday. 4D pharma has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.