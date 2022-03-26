$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) to announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $21.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

