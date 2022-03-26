$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) will report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.