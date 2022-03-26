$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

