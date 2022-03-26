$527.76 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $527.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.39 million and the highest is $537.60 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. 2,912,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

