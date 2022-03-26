64,372 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

