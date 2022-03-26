$65.88 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.11 million and the highest is $66.77 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $55.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $290.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.69 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $352.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,239 shares of company stock worth $1,643,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.