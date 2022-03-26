$7.11 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $9.70 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $96.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 463,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,203. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

