$7.76 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will announce $7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.31 and the lowest is $6.99. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.76. The company had a trading volume of 857,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.18. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $485.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.