89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. 89bio has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 89bio by 577.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 89bio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

