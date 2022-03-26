89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $4.14 on Friday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

