$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

LPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 111,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,329. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.