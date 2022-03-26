9,080 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,455. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.