$91.59 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post $91.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $381.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $391.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $430.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 186,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.