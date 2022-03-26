$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will report $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $93.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.90 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.23 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

LVLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

LVLU traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.47. 111,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,478. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.