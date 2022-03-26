a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Up 2%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

