Abbey (LON:ABBY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Shares of Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($21.06). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($21.06), with a volume of 83,347 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,600 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 925.79. The company has a market cap of £334.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79.
About Abbey (LON:ABBY)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.