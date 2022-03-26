AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

ACIU stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

