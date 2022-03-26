Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
About Acorn Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorn Energy (ACFN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.