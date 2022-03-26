Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report $2.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 375,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Friday. 684,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

