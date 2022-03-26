Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 931,372 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,033,000.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

