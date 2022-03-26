Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.53

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 25608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 140,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 122.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $301,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

