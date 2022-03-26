Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.53

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 25608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 140,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 122.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $301,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
