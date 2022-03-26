Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,832,713 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 653,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

