Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $591.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $591.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $600.22.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.37.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.