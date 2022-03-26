Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $591.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $591.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $600.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.18 and its 200 day moving average is $565.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

