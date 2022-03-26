Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of WMS opened at $120.60 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

