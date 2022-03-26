Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advaxis by 40.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 297,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Advaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.