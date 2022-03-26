Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
