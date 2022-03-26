AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 6,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 27,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Get AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.