AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

