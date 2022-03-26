AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.80 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.