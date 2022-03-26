AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 315.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

