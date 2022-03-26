AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,646 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.87. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.61 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

