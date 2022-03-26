AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,648 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 115,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 910,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.