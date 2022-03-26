AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 361,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

