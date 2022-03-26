AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 355,319 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

