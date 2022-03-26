Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Aedifica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.