Afonso Reis e Sousa Sells 5,622 Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,437.44).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £554.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

