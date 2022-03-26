Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $46.36 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,458.28 or 1.00035126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00064457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00136858 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00268834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

