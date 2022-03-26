Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

