Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.72).

AF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.05) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.98) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AF opened at €4.05 ($4.45) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €3.98 and a 200-day moving average of €4.05. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.56) and a one year high of €14.65 ($16.10).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

