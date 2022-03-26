Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $48,513,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04.

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58.

ABNB opened at $167.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.03 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

