Akouos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,764 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the typical volume of 201 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Akouos by 1,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 4th quarter worth about $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Akouos by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

