Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

ALB stock opened at $217.58 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

