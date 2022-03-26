Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given “Buy” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

AA stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,630. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

