Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stake Boosted by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 2,087.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,875 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $145,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 783,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

