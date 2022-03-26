Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 309,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 155.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

